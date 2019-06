E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Minecraft Dungeons has no Minecraft-style building. It’s a loot-filled dungeon crawler for up to four players with all sorts of Minecraft characters. Players can equip and enchant a wide array of outfits, armor, and gear. It’s pretty, and was fun to romp through here at E3 in that Lego game kind of way. Coming to Xbox One, Switch, PS4, and PC in spring 2020.