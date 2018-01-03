Not all of them are hairy dicks.



As we discussed in September, despite Nintendo’s decision to kill the Miiverse—an online community for the Wii U and 3DS—late last year, some fans and engineers wanted to save everything that had been posted to the service, so that it wasn’t lost to the ether once Nintendo pulled the plug.

Led by Drastic Actions (aka Tim Miller), their work is now done, and is available on a website called Archiverse, which lets you search the remnants of the Miiverse by post, game and user.

As for how much stuff made it into the archive, well:

If you want to have a search through, you can access the archives here.