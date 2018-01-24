Miitomo, Nintendo’s first tentative step into the world of mobile gaming, will be ceasing operations at 12:00am on May 9.
While Nintendo can’t reach into your phone and delete the app, they’ll be shutting down pretty much everything it relies on, saying “If you launch the app after the end of service on 5/9, you’ll see a message informing you that service has ended. You will no longer be able to use any of the app’s features.”
Miitomo was a weird little thing, not quite a game, but not quite a social networking service either, relying on a weird mix of dress-ups and communication between players to get by.
It won’t be missed by many, but it is weird that something so potentially important historically is just going to...basically disappear.
For anyone with Miitomo still installed, there’s a “Final Thank You Festival” being held, which will be giving away all kinds of stuff over the weeks leading into the shutdown.
And if you were wondering on the specifics of just what’s going to stop working when Nintendo pull the plug, it really is everything:
- If you launch the app after the end of service on 5/9, you’ll see a message informing you that service has ended. You will no longer be able to use any of the app’s features.
- You will no longer be able to see your answers or messages in the app.
- You will no longer be able to use items you’ve obtained in the app, such as clothing items, wallpapers, or posters.
- You can transfer your Mii™ character to your Nintendo Account by linking it to Miitomo. (Its personality and other information will not be carried over.)
- Sidekick Mii characters will be deleted. You can keep Sidekick Mii characters by saving them as a QR Code® before the end of service on 5/9/2018 12:00 AM (PDT). They can then be transferred to Mii Maker on the Nintendo 3DS™ family of systems or the Wii U™ console.
- You will not be able to view Miifotos, including Miifotos you have shared to your social media channels. If you want to save any Miifotos, you must save them to your smart device before 5/9/2018 12:00 AM (PDT).
- Miitomo- themed icons and clothing items used in your Nintendo Account or the Super Mario Run™ game will not display after the service has ended.