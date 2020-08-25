Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Microsoft's Custom Wonder Woman 1984 Xboxen Are So Fancy

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Wonder Xbox
Wonder XboxWonder Woman 84XboxXbox One XMicrosoftkotakucore
19
Save
Illustration for article titled Microsofts Custom iWonder Woman 1984/i Xboxen Are So Fancy
Photo: Microsoft

In celebration of the spirit of cross-promotional marketing with Wonder Woman 1984, Microsoft has cobbled together a trio of custom Xbox One X consoles decked out in gold, fur, and the odd Lasso of Truth.

Advertisement

We’re going to start with the golden one, AKA the Wonder Woman Golden Armor Xbox One X Console. (I really wanted to start with the furry one, but I am prolonging the magic.) Decorated with real gold leaf, this Xbox mimics the shiny new armor Wonder Woman wears in the new movie. This particular Wonder Woman Xbox will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to Together for Her, a global charity providing funds and support for a global response against domestic violence.

Illustration for article titled Microsofts Custom iWonder Woman 1984/i Xboxen Are So Fancy
Photo: Microsoft
Advertisement

Next, we have the Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth Xbox One X Console. It’s orange and has a lasso on it. Follow Xbox on Twitter for a chance to win this one. I do not care for it, so it is all yours. Good luck.

Illustration for article titled Microsofts Custom iWonder Woman 1984/i Xboxen Are So Fancy
Photo: Microsoft
G/O Media may get a commission
Vava 1080p 3" Dash Cam

Finally, we have this gorgeous thing. It’s the Barbara Minerva Xbox One X Console.

Illustration for article titled Microsofts Custom iWonder Woman 1984/i Xboxen Are So Fancy
Photo: Microsoft
Advertisement

Barbara Minerva is the character in the movie who becomes Wonder Woman foe Cheetah. That’s why the console has faux leopard fur on it, with matching decorations on the controller. Why not cheetah fur? Shush, it is very pretty. Unfortunately, there’s no way to win this one. I am going to pretend it is because they already shipped it to my house.

As Microsoft points out in a post on the Xbox Wire, these special consoles are for display only, and sweepstakes/auction winners will also get a normal Xbox One X console that looks dull but works.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Comic-Con Was Cancelled, So Let's Remember The Good Times

The Best Dreamcast Games

The Internet Reacts To Fall Guys Being 6ft Tall

DISCUSSION

crews200

I like the rainbow controller. And that’s roughly it. I mean the Cheetah one looks neat but I feel that a fur lined XBO can’t be good for heat management.

Edit: Maybe I should have read the last line.