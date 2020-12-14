Microsoft, Sony, And Nintendo Team Up To Promote Safer Gaming

Image : Nintendo / Sony / Xbox

In a post shared across all three companies’ websites this morning, Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft have released a joint set of principles to foster a safe gaming environment across all of their platforms.

Posted under the title “Our Shared Commitment to Safer Gaming,” the triumvirate present a three-pronged approach to ensuring their platforms are a safe place for gamers of all ages. First is prevention, which involves educating parents and players about parental safety controls, keeping them informed about terms of use, codes of conduct, and enforcement tools, and investing in tech to stop conduct breaches before they happen. The second prong is partnership, working together with players, law enforcement agencies, industry regulators, and gaming communities to advance user safety. Finally, there’s responsibility, which involves complying with laws, giving players proper reporting tools, and making sure everyone is aware of each company’s code of conduct and how to return to or stay in their good graces.

It’s nice to see the big three getting together to commit to making gaming a safer, less toxic place. I’m not sure how effective a shared list of vague bullet points is going to be, but it’s nice that the companies got together and made one. Good for them.