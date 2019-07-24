Microsoft is tweaking the look of the Xbox One’s home menu again, with more space given to recent games played and separate clickable spots for accessing important pages like the store and Game Pass (they really want you to subscribe!). The change will go live for all Xbox One users this fall, according to an official Xbox news post.
