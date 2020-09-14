Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ari Notis
screenshot from microsoft flight simulator
Screenshot: Microsoft

Microsoft is retiring the introductory price of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Starting September 17, it’ll jump from $5 a month to $10. If you’re already signed up, you’ll keep your old rate for one more billing cycle.

Ari Notis

Staff Writer, Kotaku

terribletony
Terrible Tony

$5 was an excellent deal, enough so that I was subscribed even though I never really had time to play stuff. With it going up to $10, I’ll have to cancel and resub only if there’s something I actively have time to play.

Adulthood sucks.