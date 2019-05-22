Microsoft has announced the next batch of games to get added to Game Pass starting with Metal Gear Survive on May 23. The first game in The Banner Saga series will get added that day as well, with indie shooter Void Bastards coming day and date on May 29.
Microsoft has announced the next batch of games to get added to Game Pass starting with Metal Gear Survive on May 23. The first game in The Banner Saga series will get added that day as well, with indie shooter Void Bastards coming day and date on May 29.