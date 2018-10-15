Photo: Stephen Brashear (Getty)

Paul Allen, who along with Bill Gates founded Microsoft in 1975, has died at the age of 65 of complications associated with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.



Allen—who also owned the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trailblazers—first overcame Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1982, before also beating non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009 until its recurrence earlier this month.

He was one of the world’s richest men, with a personal net worth of just over $20 billion. In his later years, as his involvement with Microsoft waned, Allen became a noted philanthropist, donating over $2 billion to causes like research, exploration and the arts.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella issued the following statement: