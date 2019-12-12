Microsoft Cancels Streamer's Partnership After "Sex Offender" Tweet

Harrison “HarrisonJr” Patrick Stewart had, until last week, been a verified streamer and partner on Microsoft’s Mixer platform. His deal has since been cancelled after he tweeted an image of himself alongside the text “Come watch a registered sex offender plays Fortnite with 10 year olds!!”



As The Hollywood Reporter...reports, Stewart—who had around 80,000 followers—posted the following tweet last week before quickly deleting it:

He then issued an apology:

In a statement sent to THR, Microsoft say “We take immediate action when we determine content violates our terms of service. We encourage our users to report potential violations, and we provide guidance on how to do that. We’ve reviewed the content in question and as a result made the decision to end our partnership.”



Stewart’s account is now no longer verified, nor even apparently active, with all his previous streams deleted and a small message left simply saying “I’m sorry”.