Microsoft has a new control system on the way designed specifically for those with limited mobility, which through a base unit and add-ons will make playing Xbox One games a lot easier for those who might struggle with the current controller.



The Xbox Adaptive Controller features a large white base unit, which has a few buttons and large pads on it, but the real meat comes from the back of the controller, which has room for a ton of extra joystick and button inputs that can be fully customised via both their plugs and an app.



Here’s a video showing the controller in action:

It’ll be out “later this year”, Microsoft say, and will cost $100. If you want to read up on the design process behind the controller, Microsoft has a huge blog post up that’s a good read.