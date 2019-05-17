In a move that’s equal parts surprising, inevitable, and brilliant, Microsoft today announced Minecraft Earth, an augmented reality game that will let people build all sorts of blocky creations as they’re walking down streets and trying not to get hit by cars. It’ll be out later this year for phones, with a beta hitting this summer.



Here’s the trailer for Minecraft Earth, which is undoubtedly going to take over the world and lead to all sorts of wild stories. The developers at Mojang say you’ll be able to gather resources, build castles, and fight off creepers and other terrifying mobs, just like you can in the real game. Looks rad!