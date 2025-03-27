Metroid Prime 4 Is Giving Samus A Red Suit And Psychic Powers

No Metroid game is complete without new abilities and a cool altered space suit. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has both, with the Switch game’s latest trailer showing off psychic powers and red and black space armor that almost makes Samus Aran look like a Geth trooper from Mass Effect (complimentary).



The latest footage shows the bounty hunter trapped on a strange jungle planet with a massive tree at its center. She has to fight off local vine-swinging enemies and solve puzzles with a set of psychic powers that let Samus control objects from afar. The new trailer ended with a look at a mysterious alien race Samus will be trying to help on the planet, as well as a new red suit they’ll seemingly unlock for her.

The footage also shows off the various environments on the planet’s surface and familiar sights like Samus coiling up into a ball and rolling through tiny underground passages. There’s also plenty of bugs, alien plants, and other local fauna to fight. The psychic powers look they’ll be used to help solve a number of tracing puzzles too, which seems like a good fit for the Switch’s touch and gyro controls.

Metroid Prime 4 still has no specific release date but Nintendo reaffirmed it’s coming before the end of 2025. With Switch 2 just around the corner, it’s possible it will have an upgraded version on the new console, similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 2017, which was cross-gen between Wii U and the original Switch.

Either way, Metroid Prime 4 seems likely to be the final hurrah for the current hardware, potentially taking it within spitting distance of its nine-year anniversary. Hopefully we still get HD remasters of Metroid Prime 2 and 3 on Switch before then.

