Dmitry Glukhovsky, author of the Metro books that have since become a popular series of video games, has said he is now on a Russian “wanted” list after publicly criticising his home country’s invasion of Ukraine.



In a Telegram post dated June 7—as reported by Radio Free Europe, via PC Gamer—Glukhovsky says that he was placed on the list following repeated remarks made against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian armed forces in broadca st interviews and on his Instagram account, which were “discrediting” the government’s actions. He says that despite the warning he will continue to say “Stop the War!”, and will oppose “the Russian Federation...unleashing a war with Ukraine”.

It’s not the first time the author has attracted the attention of Russian authorities; in 2021 he spoke out against the jailing of Putin opponent Alexei Navalny—following a trial that Amnesty International called a “sham”—calling for his release in a video he posted online.

Being placed on the list means that Glukhovsky—who is currently outside Russia—faces a series of escalating punishments if ever apprehended by Russian authorities, with RFE explaining:

In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing “deliberately false information” about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine. The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of “deliberately false information” about the Russian Army that leads to “serious consequences” is 15 years in prison.