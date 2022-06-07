It should come as no surprise at this point that Kotaku is a pro-One Piece website on account of the manga being a crazy good read for nearly 25 years and by virtue of it being the only series to have Nico Robin in it. While some folks have yet to finally raise their anchors and venture into the manga’s 1051 chapters (I’m looking at you, reader), one Twitch streamer proved the massive undertaking of reading the entirety of the manga can be done in one non-stop stream.

This past weekend a French Twitch streamer, Ideo, streamed himself reading all of One Piece (including the concluding chapter of its latest arc, Wano Country) over the weekend. After 106 hours and six minutes of reading broken up by a mere 10 hours of sleep and a respectable four showers, Ideo finished reading all of mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece.

Speaking to Kotaku, Ideo explained that the idea of reading the entirety of One Piece on stream came to him on a whim one night while brushing his teeth.



Although this isn’t the first time, or actually even the second time, that Ideo has re-read One Piece, this time he managed to do it during a non-stop stream. Although his feat is impressive, Ideo told Kotaku he does not recommend curious manga-readers to speed-run One Piece if they are discovering it for the first time.



“There is way too much information to keep in mind,” Ideo said. “It’s better to take the time and read [and] learn about it like a whole school program.”



Ideo said that the quickest arcs for him to read through were East Blue (which took him six hours to read), Fishman Island, and Dressrosa.



“[Fishman Island and Dressrosa] can seem like really long arcs from the outside (and also because of the anime) but [...] you get into it with the manga in one blow [and] the story is so well-written and smooth that you don’t feel like it’s that long,” he said.



The arcs that took longer for Ideo to finish were the halloween-centric arc Thriller Bark and One Piece’s latest and longest—at least going by number of chapters—Wano Country.



“Thriller Bark had quite a slow start,” he said “I also read it around 6-8 a.m., so it didn’t help.”

After my own journey becoming a born again One Piece fan, I’ve developed a keen interest in quizzing fellow aficionados as to which story arcs are their favorites. (For those who didn’t ask, mine are Alabasta Kingdom, Dressrossa, and Impel Down, in that order.)



After posing my One Piece vibe check to Ideo, I’d say he not only passed, but that he’s also got good taste, seeing as how his favorite arcs are Wano Country, Dressrosa, and Whole Cake Island. Good lad.



“I really appreciated the latest arcs, because I feel like Oda is making longer arcs. He has more margin to express his talent and his great writing,” Ideo said. “In terms of pure content and good characters, they are just the best.”



Despite being a “super huge fan of One Piece” who’s read the manga and watched the anime countless times before, Ideo said there were still a few story details that he missed entirely before re-reading the series on stream. Though who could blame him, when Oda’s meticulous pacing often leads to seemingly innocuous information manifesting as major plot details 500 chapters down the line?



“Of course, I found the story way better even though it was a re-re-re-re-reading,” Ideo said. “It’s better each time.”



