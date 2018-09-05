It’s been 20 years this week since the release of the original, groundbreaking Metal Gear Solid, and to celebrate a fan has taken the 1998 game’s intro movie and completely remade it in Unreal Engine 4.



Here’s the original in all its blocky glory:

And here’s the new version made by Erasmus Brosdau, which not only completely redoes the visuals, but cleans up some of the audio as well, and adds a few edits and extra flourishes here and there just because it’s 2018 and he can:

We’ve actually featured Erasmus’ video work before: he’s the same guy who worked singlehandedly for years on a Warhammer 40K short that ended up better than anything official that’s ever been released.