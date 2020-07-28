Metal Gear Solid V Players Finally Destroyed Every Nuke In The PS3 Version, Triggering A Secret Cutscene

Screenshot : Metal Gear Solid V

When Metal Gear Solid V was released, tucked away in the code was a cutscene designed to only play once every nuke in the game had been found and destroyed. Earlier today, almost five years later, that cutscene was triggered for anyone left playing on PlayStation 3.



This achievement was once thought almost impossible, since it relied on players—who could build nukes whenever they wanted—banding together to get the number down faster than it could be raised by more being built (or hacked into the game) .

As the MGSV Nuke Watcher shows, on PC there are still over 19,000 nukes on that plaform, while on PS4 there are around 2500. But the PS3's player base has dropped to a point where a serious run could be made at this, and as the video above shows, it was definitely timestamped July 27 (at time of posting, the Nuke Watcher has the PS3's tally sitting at around 40, presumably having been built after the number reached zero earlier in the day).

O f course this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the video, since it was accidentally played for PC users back in 2018, which prompted an apology from Konami. But this time, it looks like PS3 players genuinely earned it.