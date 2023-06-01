Meta

The Quest 3 will also feature a new iteration on the Quest hand controllers, which are now less bulky controllers thanks to the removal of the tracking rings. One seeming downside is that they are still only tracked by the base headset instead of having self-tracking like the Pro’s more advanced controllers, so it’s likely they’ll still have issues getting “lost” when you move your hands behind your back, etc. (Quest 3 is compatible with the Quest Pro controllers if you want to pay for that upgrade, though.) Also in are new haptics, to better convey physical sensations. Finally, the Quest 3 will be able to directly track your hands for controller-free play, a feature that only worked modestly on the prior headset. Hopefully it’s better now.

Of course, all this extra power and performance won’t come cheap. The Meta Quest 3, which is planned to launch later this year, will start at $500 for 128GB storage, with a 256GB version costing more. Now, on the one hand, that is $50 cheaper than a PS VR2 headset, which is not standalone and requires a PlayStation 5. However, the upcoming Quest 3 headset will still cost $200 more than the Quest 2’s original MSRP of $300. But compared to Meta’s prior $1000 Quest Pro headset, the $500 Quest 3 is a bargain at half the price.

Meta continues to burn money trying to make the metaverse

While Meta continues to announce virtual reality projects and products, the company is struggling to make any money off this stuff. In 2022 alone the company’s VR division lost over $13 billion. And many of its projects, like its own take on a metaverse, have flopped and failed to connect with users. Even Meta’s own staff reportedly doesn’t use its struggling virtual reality-powered meeting and productivity apps.

But hey, Mark Zuckerberg is really convinced the future involves all of us strapping expensive headsets to our faces so we can walk around in virtual offices and get yelled at by digital bosses while we dream about spending our weekends in ugly virtual reality rooms with strangers who won’t stop invading our personal space. So, Zuck’s going to keep throwing money at VR and the metaverse, no matter how much it fails or how many people he has to lay off in the process.

One good thing that has come from this mess is the Quest 2, the first affordable mass-market VR headset. And soon, we’ll have what sounds like a pretty reasonable, if pricier, successor.

