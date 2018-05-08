Look at this new Mercy skin. Look at it. Available for purchase from now until May 21, it’s been designed to help raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, who will receive “100% the proceeds” Blizzard makes from sales.



There’s a bunch of other pink stuff on sale too, like sprays and icons, as well as real world merch like t-shirts, and the money from those go towards the Foundation as well.

I would like more Overwatch characters to look like JRPG healers, thanks.

You can buy the skin directly—no loot boxes required—here (note: it’s not cheap).