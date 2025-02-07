Get 2024's Funniest Game (And 26 Others) For Just $15

The Safe In Our World PC game bundle is now available, which means that for just $15 you can get over two dozen games, including one of the funniest games ever, and you get to support a charity dedicated to helping people with their mental health.

Safe In Our World is a charity foundation that was started in 2019 by a team of video game industry veterans who wanted to help improve the mental health of other people in the business. Launched on February 7, the Safe In Our World bundle includes 27 video games from various developers and publishers who want to support the group’s aims.

The bundle includes some genuine bangers like Mini Metro, Moonlighter, Summerhouse, Content Warning, and 2024's funniest game, Thank Goodness You’re Here! The comedy puzzler is normally $20, so this bundle is worth $15 just to get this amazing cartoon comedy game at a nice discount. And then you also get 26 other games!

Here’s the full list of what’s included in the bundle:

A Good Snowman is Hard to Build

A Space for the Unbound

Ankora: Lost Days’ from Chibig

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

Content Warning

Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils

Dahlia View

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

Jumanji: Wild Adventures

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara

Little Kitty, Big City

Mini Metro

Moonlighter

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery

Nexomon: Extinction

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix

Pesticide Not Required

Pizza Possum

Psychonauts

Re:Turn One Way Trip

Shapez

Starship Troopers: Terran Command

Summerhouse

Tanglewood

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

TOEM: A Photo Adventure

Wingspan

All proceeds earned via this new bundle being sold by Fanatical will go towards directly supporting Safe In Our World. The charity group’s goals include raising awareness of mental health within the game industry and providing resources and support for developers, publishers, content creators and players.

And now you can help them out and walk away with over $500 worth of video games for just $15. That seems like a pretty good deal to me. You can read more about the group, its accomplishments, and how it helps people at its official website.

