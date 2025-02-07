Get 2024's Funniest Game (And 26 Others) For Just $15

The Safe In Our World PC game bundle is now available, which means that for just $15 you can get over two dozen games, including one of the funniest games ever, and you get to support a charity dedicated to helping people with their mental health.
Safe In Our World is a charity foundation that was started in 2019 by a team of video game industry veterans who wanted to help improve the mental health of other people in the business. Launched on February 7, the Safe In Our World bundle includes 27 video games from various developers and publishers who want to support the group’s aims.
The bundle includes some genuine bangers like Mini Metro, Moonlighter, Summerhouse, Content Warning, and 2024's funniest game, Thank Goodness You’re Here! The comedy puzzler is normally $20, so this bundle is worth $15 just to get this amazing cartoon comedy game at a nice discount. And then you also get 26 other games!
Here’s the full list of what’s included in the bundle:
- A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
- A Space for the Unbound
- Ankora: Lost Days’ from Chibig
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
- Content Warning
- Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils
- Dahlia View
- DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
- Jumanji: Wild Adventures
- Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Mini Metro
- Moonlighter
- My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery
- Nexomon: Extinction
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- Pesticide Not Required
- Pizza Possum
- Psychonauts
- Re:Turn One Way Trip
- Shapez
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command
- Summerhouse
- Tanglewood
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure
- Wingspan
All proceeds earned via this new bundle being sold by Fanatical will go towards directly supporting Safe In Our World. The charity group’s goals include raising awareness of mental health within the game industry and providing resources and support for developers, publishers, content creators and players.
And now you can help them out and walk away with over $500 worth of video games for just $15. That seems like a pretty good deal to me. You can read more about the group, its accomplishments, and how it helps people at its official website.
