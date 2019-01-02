Illustration: Meditations

A new collection called Meditations, which will eventually contain 365 games, will celebrate the value of small games. Spearheaded by Vlambeer’s Rami Ismail, the goal of the project was for “over 350 developers” to create a series of meditative games that are no longer than five minutes. Each game will be available for only one day.



“Each project is different—some are very short, some are more complicated,” Ismail wrote on Meditations’ website. “Some meditations are light and curious. Other meditations might be sad or difficult, curious or introspective, personal or playful. Each day will allow you to explore another creators’ work and thoughts.”

Some people have, however, taken issue with the project’s approach to crediting creators, given that a full list of those involved won’t be published until December 31, 2019. In response to this, Ismail pointed out that the Meditations launcher displays creator names alongside games each day. “The reasons for this vary,” he said on Twitter, “but it turns out balancing the wishes, hopes, and goals of 350+ incredible creative people is tough. Some wish to keep their involvement a surprise. Some have already announced their dates. Approaching it as a year-long performance made the most sense.”



Today’s game is a brief interactive experience rooted in introversion and the desire to strike a balance between spending time with friends and preserving energy, created by Adriel Wallick.