E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Long before Mordhau, one of the best examples of first-person melee combat on the PC was 2012's Chivalry, so it’ll be interesting to see how Chivalry II shapes up when it’s released next year.



On the bright side, hey, it’s more Chivalry! On the less bright side: