Medieval fighting game For Honor just got a new limited time mode called Shadows of the Hitokiri. On Twitter, the mode’s description reads, “Face the Hitokiri, the ghostly Samurai fighting with their masakari in this limited time in-game event. Customize your Heroes with exclusive rewards only available June 10-27.”