Fine Art[Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)
Colie Wertz is a veteran concept artist and VFX guy based in San Francisco.
You can see more of Colie’s work at his ArtStation and Instagram pages.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement