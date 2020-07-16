Mecha Pikachu Chooses You

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Guillaume Tiberghien is an artist based in Canada who has worked on stuff like Assassin’s Creed, Fortnite, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, Splinter Cell, Thief and Deus Ex.
You can see more of Guillaume’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
