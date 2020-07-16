Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Mecha Pikachu Chooses You

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
1
1
Illustration for article titled Mecha Pikachu Chooses You
Illustration: Guillaume Tiberghien
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Guillaume Tiberghien is an artist based in Canada who has worked on stuff like Assassin’s Creed, Fortnite, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, Splinter Cell, Thief and Deus Ex.

Advertisement

You can see more of Guillaume’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled Mecha Pikachu Chooses You
Illustration: Guillaume Tiberghien
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Mecha Pikachu Chooses You
Illustration: Guillaume Tiberghien
Illustration for article titled Mecha Pikachu Chooses You
Illustration: Guillaume Tiberghien
G/O Media may get a commission
Stock Up With 24 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer for $34
Bellapierre Hand Sanitizer (12 or 24 Pack)
Illustration for article titled Mecha Pikachu Chooses You
Illustration: Guillaume Tiberghien
Illustration for article titled Mecha Pikachu Chooses You
Illustration: Guillaume Tiberghien
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Mecha Pikachu Chooses You
Illustration: Guillaume Tiberghien
Illustration for article titled Mecha Pikachu Chooses You
Illustration: Guillaume Tiberghien
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Please Enjoy Probably The Last Cosplay Show Gallery For 2020

Space Gets Scary In Next No Man’s Sky Update

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

DISCUSSION