Mecha game Daemon X Machina is getting Witcher III themed threads, hairdos, and body types, letting players turn their anime-style pilots into Geralt or Ciri with the character creation tool. The free DLC pack is available starting today. In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s Daemon X Machina review here.
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.