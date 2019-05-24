Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: moviecollectionjp

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency has fined McDonald’s after breaking the law and misrepresenting the Tokyo Roast Beef Burger sold in summer 2017. According to NicoNico, the fine is 21.7 million yen (nearly $200,000) and must be paid by December 25 of this year.



The original “Tokyo Roast Beef Burger” ads featured what looked like real slices of roast beef.

However, the sandwiches used “processed and reformed meat.” McDonald’s admitted to this, saying this meat was used to increase production.

Advertisement

As previously reported, Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency said that McDonald’s broke the law, misrepresenting its products and misleading customers.

Advertisement

And now McDonald’s has the fine to prove it!