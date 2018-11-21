May you all have as enjoyable and challenging a holiday as Lady Gaga is having playing Bayonetta.Luke Plunkett19 minutes agoFiled to: bayonettaFiled to: bayonettabayonettamusiclady gagakotaku core12EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkMay you all have as enjoyable and challenging a holiday as Lady Gaga is having playing Bayonetta.Share This StoryAbout the authorLuke PlunkettLuke PlunkettLuke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.EmailTwitterPosts