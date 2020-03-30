Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Master Bison, I Presume?

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Hogni J. Mohr is an artist and illustrator from the Faroe Islands, making this the first time the archipelago has been featured on Fine Art after almost 2000 posts.

You can see more of Mohr’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

