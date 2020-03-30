Master Bison, I Presume?

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Hogni J. Mohr is an artist and illustrator from the Faroe Islands, making this the first time the archipelago has been featured on Fine Art after almost 2000 posts.
You can see more of Mohr’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
