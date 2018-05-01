This weekend, a VR-only theme park opened in Guizhou, China. One of the park’s centrepieces, however, is not virtual but a towering Transformers-style robot statue.



Just look at it! Clocking in at 53 meters and weighing 700 tons, the thing is huge.

Featuring 35 virtual reality attractions, Oriental Science Fiction Valley opened on April 29. As Digital Trends notes, other theme parks have VR rides, but Oriental Science Fiction Valley uses virtual reality on all its attractions.

Check out an English-language Chinese TV clip below: