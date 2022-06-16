If you love Mass Effect but haven’t picked up the remaster because “I have the old games already,” then I have good news for you. Amazon is giving away Mass Effect Legendary Edition during Prime Day this year.



Amazon announced today that Prime members can claim over 30 free games on July 12. These titles include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Republic Commando, and Need for Speed Heat. Before Prime Day actually begins, Prime membership holders can also start downloading 25 different classic and indie games, such as Rain World and Metal Slug 2, starting from June 21.



Normally, people who are subbed to Amazon Prime get around 5-10 free games every month (theirs to keep even after their sub runs out). This deal tosses in those 25 free classic/indie games and then Mass Effect and the various Star Wars games on top of that. So if you’ve got Amazon Prime anyway, then be on the lookout for free games starting next week. There are some choice picks in the list.

Advertisement

(In case you’re a Steam-only type, it sounds like the games will be tied to either EA’s Origin game launcher, GOG’s launcher, or Amazon’s own Amazon Games app.)

When Mass Effect Legendary Edition launched, players agreed that it was a decent graphical overhaul of the original trilogy. And that’s all that it needed to be. Mostly, players were happy to kick back with some of BioWare’s most iconic characters. Kotaku’s own Ash Parrish (RIP to a real one) noted that the combat felt better, but the vehicle handling was as frustrating as ever.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $11 Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo Switch) Gear up and power up

Tackle, pass, and score in this a 5-on-5 sport where anything goes! Buy for $49 at Daily Steals Use the promo code GOMRIO Advertisement

We also included Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast in our list of the 10 Best Star Wars Games Ever Made, in which Zack gave a shout-out to the lightsaber combat, which felt “next level” for a game released in 2002. He also appreciated that the game allowed you to use both Light and Dark powers (whereas most games force players to choose just one side or the other).

So to summarize, the classic/indie games start next Tuesday, June 21. Mass Effect and the other heavy hitters will be available free to Prime subscribers only on July 12, after which the promotion ends. And any games you claim are yours to keep even after your Prime sub expires.