9 Things You Should Never Say To A Mass Effect Fan

Appluq / BioWare

Garrus is the Mass Effect community’s collective baby. They love him. They will die for him. They will kill for him. But they also don’t like being reminded that Garrus has the same arc for the first two games and was one of the least compelling romances in Mass Effect 2. His romance is basically a bit that gets stretched out into a booty call right before the final mission.



In theory, Garrus and Shepard’s shared history should lend itself to one of the better romances in ME2, but that game, broadly, has problems making all its relationships feel as substantial as its predecessor and especially its sequel do. But it’s mostly just jokes about “reach,” “flexibility,” and pushing him toward either a Paragon or Renegade conclusion. Just like you did in ME1. But man, Garrus is a standout in Mass Effect 3. That’s the version of the character people remember. Shepard’s confidant, their right hand, and his swagger and lack thereof gives you emotional whiplash in the best kind of way. He rules. Eventually. But don’t tell anyone that if their favorite cop turned war hero is pretty boring in the beginning. — Kenneth Shepard

