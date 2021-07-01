Marvel's Loki Joins Fortnite Because That's What You Do These Days

Image : Epic Games

Loki Laufeyson, adversary and half-brother to thunder god Thor, is taking a break from his hit Marvel streaming show to make an appearance in Fortnite.



The god of mischief joined the uber-popular battle royale yesterday courtesy of the Fortnite Crew subscription service. Loki’s outfit comes bundled with various accoutrements, including his gold-trimmed cape, a scepter for head-bashing and resource-harvesting, a glider based on the Chitauri chariot, and a cool piece of loading-screen art depicting Loki’s grand arrival to the Fortnite universe.

Loki is the second crossover to be made available exclusively through Fortnite Crew after Green Arrow, who debuted in January. Normally, players unlock characters like Street Fighter’s Ryu and Halo’s Master Chief by way of the slightly cheaper Battle Pass or can even purchase them with the V-Bucks earned through gameplay. The fact that a character as big as Loki is locked behind a subscription service may indicate Fortnite developer Epic Games’ intentions to start pushing Crew membership harder to its young playerbase.



Although Loki was introduced to the Marvel Comics universe all the way back in 1949, the god has since seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. British actor Tom Hiddleston first debuted as the underhanded deity in 2011’s Thor, and has since gone on to play him in five additional Marvel movies. Hiddleston is currently starring in Loki, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show to debut on the Disney+ streaming service, which follows the titular character as he gets into all sorts of time-travel shenanigans.

Fortnite is currently under invasion by alien forces as part of its Chapter 2: Season 7 event. In addition to Loki, the season has also featured a guest appearance by Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty. Soon, we shall all be part of the Fortnite universe.