Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:capcom
241
Save

Marvel vs. Capcom 3 producer Ryota Niitsuma is leaving Capcom. He made the announcement on Twitter, adding that he will continue to work in the game industry. “I’m sure our paths will cross again!”

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Lil' Treasure Walker

Donkey Kong Has Mouths On His Feet And I Hate It

Nintendo Switch Hacker Busted, Also Pleads Guilty To Child Pornography Charges

Funimation Says Anime Interspecies Reviewers Goes Too Far, Stops Streaming It