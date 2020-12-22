Marvel vs. Capcom 2's Iron Man Infinite Combo Makes For A Great Beat

Musician Akito Bass recently shared a great video showing how the iconic Iron Man infinite in Marvel vs. Capcom 2 can be used as the foundation for a catchy track.
A big part of learning even basic fighting game combos is getting the rhythm down. You don’t always need to count frames or learn concepts like “start-up” and “recovery” if you get a feel for how the combo is performed on a physical level.
Advertisement
Akito’s video is the perfect example of the genre’s underlying rhythm and flow.
DISCUSSION
At first I was like “wait, what? What am I looking at?” But then I realized they’re using that MIDI controller as a game controller and I was like “bruh”. That’s probably the dopest thing I’ve seen today and even MORE reason to want a rerelease of the game!