The 9 Marvel Characters Who Deserve TV Shows Like Ironheart

Last May, CEO Bob Iger told analysts on Disney’s fiscal second-quarter earnings call that the company would move Marvel away from its gluttonous past, opting instead for a significantly reduced output of movies and TV shows. With that shift, it would “focus more on quality,” with only two TV series planned to be released each year. That’s a dreadfully low number given the fact that some of Marvel’s shining moments in recent years have come on the small screen. Clearly that two-show mandate is a next-year thing, though, as 2025 has already given us Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider‑Man, Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again, with Ironheart joining them this week, and Eyes of Wakanda, Wonder Man, and Marvel Zombies all set to release later this year.

Advertisement

While a reduction in TV show output seems like a bad thing, a focus on quality over quantity could mean Marvel takes a few high-quality experimental swings at bringing some of its characters to Disney Plus. In celebration of Ironheart’s debut, here are nine Marvel characters who desperately deserve to have their stories fleshed out in their own TV series.