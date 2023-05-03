Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Prequel Comic Pulls New Villain Into The ‘Gamerverse’

PSA to all my fellow true believers and web-heads around the world: the hotly-anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is getting a prequel comic on May 6, also known as Free Comic Book Day.

On Wednesday, PlayStation and Insomniac Games each announced the comic book tie-in for the blockbuster video game sequel on their respective Twitter accounts. According to the official PlayStation blog, the “Gamerverse” comic book issue will pit Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Mary Jane Watson against a supernatural new foe, The Hood. Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man 2 prequel comic was written by Christos Gage and illustrated by Ig Guara.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gamerverse comic will focus on how Peter, Miles, and MJ are doing following the events of both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Fingers crossed that the comic addresses the Tom Holland-ification of Peter’s face in the PlayStation 5 remaster.



This isn’t the first time that Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games version) has had a comic book tie-in. In 2019, Marvel released Marvel’s Spider-Man: City at War, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Velocity, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes. City at War fleshed out how Spider-Man and the New York Police Department took down Wilson Fisk at the start of the Sony video game. Velocity focused on how Peter acquired his nifty velocity suit. The Black Cat Strikes centered on the Jerry Springer-esque baby-daddy fiasco that was Peter and the Black Cat’s shocking in-game entanglement. I only read the last comic because I’m a sicko-brained Felicia Hardy enjoyer who appreciates some SpiderCat content no matter how messy it gets.



Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is slated to release later this fall on PlayStation 5.

