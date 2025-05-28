How To Master Nature's Wrath As Storm In Marvel Rivals

Ororo Munroe (AKA Storm) was born to control the weather and if you learn her well, everyone in the game will know which way the wind blows.

How should you play Storm?

Storm can dominate games easily, so long as you have great aim. In addition, she’s a fantastic team player who offers the most support of any of the flyers. With the ability to increase either the movement speed or the damage of her nearby teammates, a powerful ultimate that demands attention, and high, pinpoint-accurate damage, she has everything a Duelist player needs to earn a spot on a team (even in crowded, triple Vanguard line-ups).

Because Storm buffs allies with “Weather Control” and deals damage to nearby enemies when activated, Storm should generally be played closer to her team than Iron Man or Human Torch. This is doubly true when you are up against divers like Spider-Man, as using Goddess Boost can auto-track fast-moving characters like him, Black Panther, and more. This means Storm can help defend Strategist players while dealing damage to enemy combatants.

When the time comes to use your Ultimate, target the enemy backline and try to eliminate Strategists and Duelists. You have time from when Storm shouts, “Fear the wrath of the goddess!,” to when the Ultimate begins, so take your time and target the enemy where they are weakest. Generally, a good idea is to start at the back of the team and work your way forward, following lower-health targets to finish them off. You can also use it to scatter enemies who are on objective points, which can win you games by itself. Even if you get no kills, you can be certain that you will force out enemy cooldowns or even defensive Ultimates if you place and time it well, so you’ll certainly get your money’s worth.

To work on your aim, head into Practice and go to the firing range. Set Cloak and Dagger to run around on “random,” “very quick,” and at “mid-range” distance, then fire while flying and weaving around near the activation terminals. Do this in 60-second intervals for five minutes total to warm up before playing and you’ll notice a big difference.

What are Storm’s abilities?

Omega Hurricane (Ultimate): A very powerful Ultimate ability that brings Storm to the ground, stirring up a hurricane that she can steer. Target squishy enemies like Strategists and Duelists and they’ll fall fast.

A very powerful Ultimate ability that brings Storm to the ground, stirring up a hurricane that she can steer. Target squishy enemies like Strategists and Duelists and they’ll fall fast. Wind Blade (Primary Attack): A super-fast projectile with a very specific hitbox, so you’ll need to be accurate to make the most of it. Fantastic for long range air-to-air combat, making Storm very capable of taking out Iron Man and the Human Torch from a distance, in addition to taking out grounded targets.

A super-fast projectile with a very specific hitbox, so you’ll need to be accurate to make the most of it. Fantastic for long range air-to-air combat, making Storm very capable of taking out Iron Man and the Human Torch from a distance, in addition to taking out grounded targets. Weather Control: Toggle between two passive buffs for Storm and nearby allies. Tornado gives a bonus to movement speed (use for runs to the objective point) and Thunder gives a damage boost (use basically any time you don’t need the extra speed).

Toggle between two passive buffs for Storm and nearby allies. Tornado gives a bonus to movement speed (use for runs to the objective point) and Thunder gives a damage boost (use basically any time you don’t need the extra speed). Goddess Boost: Take the current active ability from Weather Control and activate it, enhancing it. Boosting ‘Tornado’ gives allies a movement boost and slows nearby enemies. Boosting Thunder grants allies a damage boost and strikes nearby enemies, dealing extra damage.

Take the current active ability from Weather Control and activate it, enhancing it. Boosting ‘Tornado’ gives allies a movement boost and slows nearby enemies. Boosting Thunder grants allies a damage boost and strikes nearby enemies, dealing extra damage. Bolt Rush: Secondary attack for Storm. Unleashes a hitscan lightning bolt with a slight wind-up animation. Use it on cooldown to supplement your damage.

Secondary attack for Storm. Unleashes a hitscan lightning bolt with a slight wind-up animation. Use it on cooldown to supplement your damage. Burning Hurricane (Team-Up Ultimate): Doubles the duration of the ultimate while turning into a fiery whirlwind. Use when you absolutely, positively have to kill as many people as possible on the enemy team. Powerful, to be sure, but I don’t think it’s “more than two Ultimates” powerful, so I would largely recommend using Torch and Storm’s ultimates separately to win more fights or deny area for longer.

It’s only natural for your enemies to fear you, now that you know all this. Now head out into your games and show them lightning can strike far more than twice.