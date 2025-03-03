How To Light Up The Enemy Team With Human Torch In Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals welcomes one of the (literal) brightest heroes from the comics with the addition of the Human Torch. Just in time for his MCU introduction, the cocky resident of the Baxter Building joins the FTP, multiplayer shooter as a Duelist which is Rival’s version of the DPS class. This guide will tell you everything you need to light up the enemy team.

What are The Human Torch’s Abilities? (And how to best use them)

Johnny Storm’s Primary Fire is “Fire Cluster”. Unsurprisingly, this has him shoot out a burst of flame to damage enemies. To complement his main attack, he is also able to set Flame Fields on the battleground by using “Blazing Blast,” which can then be linked together to form a wall of fire by using “Pyro Prison.” To complement these abilities, Torch can use “Plasma Body” to enhance his movement speed allowing to quickly gain a strong vantage point to smother his opponents in flames. While in the air, he can quickly return to the ground and deal some damage in the process by using “Flaming Meteor” which has Torch slam into the ground, stunning any enemies near him. Finally, his ultimate is Supernova which not only unleashes shockwaves, but will also turn all Flame Fields into fiery tornadoes for further destruction.

How Should I Play The Human Torch?

As a Duelist, your primary responsibility as Torch will be to deal damage. The most efficient way to do so is to ascend in the air above the battlefield, and use a combination of Fire Cluster and Blazing Blast to rain down fire on the other team, while the rest of your team attacks from the front. You can also set Flame Fields between the enemy team and then use Pyro Prison to try to separate their tanks from the healers, cutting off potential escape routes. Once you have a strong set of Flame Fields around the arena, and if the enemy team is grouped together, you can use Flaming Meteor and follow up with Supernova while they are stunned to maximize damage output.

One thing to note is that while his mobility makes him a tougher target to hit, Torch is somewhat squishy, having a small HP pool. If things start to look dicey, use Plasma Body to quickly retreat to a safe distance, or use Flaming Meteor to launch yourself behind your team and use your tanks as cover while you get healed. Once you are all topped up, take to the skies once again to rain down fire on your foes!

Given his mobility and low health, The Human Torch may take a bit to get used to. Make sure to always monitor your health, and know when to fall back. You also need to be aware that your Flame Fields are placed to capitalize on Supernova and Plasma Prisons. Johnny Storm may not be able to draw a giant “4” in the game, but you can still pick up plenty of Ws.