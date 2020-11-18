Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Kotaku EastJapan

Married Couple Shows Off Slick Arcade Dance Moves

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:arcades
arcadesjapankotakueastdance dance revolutionpump it up
Gif: edamamezousui
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Riri is a dance game world champion, winning top prizes in competitions for Dance Dance Revolution, Dancerush Stardom, and Pump It Up. His wife is also an excellent player, too.

Recently, Riri showed off a free-style doubles performance the two did at a local arcade in Japan.

He noted how his wife, who goes by the moniker “Penko,” isn’t only supportive of his hobbies, but excels at them. But this isn’t just a hobby, as the two of them have competed together as the Panda-san Team. Check out their winning freestyle Pump It Up routine from 2016.

No wonder the two have won consecutive world championships.

Nailed it with a Perfect. Bravo.

Tweet used with permission.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION