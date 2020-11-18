Married Couple Shows Off Slick Arcade Dance Moves

Gif : edamamezousui

Riri is a dance game world champion, winning top prizes in competitions for Dance Dance Revolution, Dancerush Stardom, and Pump It Up. His wife is also an excellent player, too.



Recently, Riri showed off a free-style doubles performance the two did at a local arcade in Japan.

He noted how his wife, who goes by the moniker “Penko,” isn’t only supportive of his hobbies, but excels at them. But this isn’t just a hobby, as the two of them have competed together as the Panda-san Team. Check out their winning freestyle Pump It Up routine from 2016.

No wonder the two have won consecutive world championships.

Nailed it with a Perfect. Bravo.