Mario Maker Contest: Water, Water Everywhere, Winners!

Last week I asked you all to create underwater or water-themed levels for Mario Maker 2. You could include big oceans, water-filled tunnels or small lakes. Whatever felt right to you.

I got some good stuff this week. Well, as good as a water level can be. Which in this case, at least for some levels, was pretty dang good!

Anyways! If you want to play all the courses people submitted for the contest, you can check out my Mario Maker 2 profile where I liked all the levels that I played. This is probably the easiest way to play all these courses without having to enter dozens of ID codes.

My Mario Maker 2 ID number: 2C7-40T-HXF

Now, below are some of my favorite courses and what I liked about them.

Faron Floodway | TheMasterDS| DJB-L85-LPG

A really well done Zelda level that lets you use your bow to solve some puzzles and to kill some enemies. I also like the helmet trick, which lets you take a hit without losing the Master Sword power up. Good stuff!

Swelterfell Castle | Paxsman | 85C-YOG-1JF



A few puzzle rooms connected with a single hub area and some brilliant use of checkpoints and other Mario Maker tricks. Playing this level made me realize how much better some folks are at making stuff in this game than me. Very fun too!

1000 Springs Under The Sea | Xcube285 | HT4-56F-WRF



Holding a spring changes how Mario swims. It’s a simple idea, but used to great effect in this level. What would be fairly easy without a spring, becomes much more difficult holding a spring. Also, one of the best looking levels this week.

Swim And Shoot | Toft | 572-8YS-LHG



Underwater levels are usually perilous and make you feel weak and outmatched. Not this level. Instead, you are able to just blast fools the entire time. Not the most technically impressive level, but a ton of fun and a nice spin on a water level.

Soggy Sun | Chondontore| PLP-XN8-6RG

Great name, great level. The idea of using that bastard sun to open up doorways is clever. Making players have to wait for him to do his dangerous swing while floating around enemies makes the whole level feel nerve-wracking and exciting. Fantastic course and just more proof that water levels can (sometimes) be good.

If your level didn’t make it on to the featured list, don’t worry! A new Mario Maker Contest will return in the future. And if you want to see all our previous contests and winners, just click here!