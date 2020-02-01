Mario Maker Contest: Water, Water Everywhere

Water levels often are terrible. But sometimes, if they are done just right, they can be...mostly not terrible. Let’s make some mostly not terrible or even good Mario levels using water!
Your Challenge This Week: Create levels featuring large water sections or set entirely underwater.
Don’t feel like you need to make the whole level underwater. You can if you want. But you can also just have water play a major part in the course. As before, if you have older courses that would work with this theme, submit them in the comments below! But please avoid submitting levels that have already appeared in a previous Mario Maker Contest.
Also I won’t be here next weekend, so you get an extra week to submit your levels!
How To Submit A Level — Instructions
1. Build a new course based on the challenge.
2. Name the level and (if you want) add “Kotaku” AND / OR the theme this week into the name of the level. Once that’s done, upload it in Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch.
3. Then post the course ID into the comments, along with the name of the level and any other info you want to include. PLEASE include the name of the course in the comments.
ALSO! You can share an older level you made already, but don’t share a course that you already submitted for a previous Mario Maker Contest.