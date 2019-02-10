Mario Maker Contest: Spooky And Scary

This is the month of Halloween, which makes it my favorite month of the year. I love Halloween and the spooky season leading up to it. So let’s celebrate the spooky season with some creepy, scary and Halloween themed levels!
Your Challenge This Week: Create spooky, creepy, scary or Halloween inspired levels!
Theme: Spooky & Scary, Halloween, Creepy
You can use any theme you want or any game you want. Though I think the Haunted Ghost House theme might be the best bet for this challenge. Add some ghosts or skeletons. Or build a cemetery. Whatever is creepy and spooky to you, add it to your level!
Next week I’ll pick some of my favorite courses and a winner.
How To Submit A Level — Instructions
1. Build a new course based on the challenge.
2. Name the level and please add “Kotaku” AND / OR the theme this week into the name of the level. Once that’s done, upload it in Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch.
3. Then post the course ID into the comments, along with the name of the level and any other info you want to include. PLEASE include the name of the course in the comments.