Mario Maker Contest: Spooky And Scary

This is the month of Halloween, which makes it my favorite month of the year. I love Halloween and the spooky season leading up to it. So let’s celebrate the spooky season with some creepy, scary and Halloween themed levels!



Your Challenge This Week: Create spooky, creepy, scary or Halloween inspired levels!

Theme: Spooky & Scary, Halloween, Creepy

You can use any theme you want or any game you want. Though I think the Haunted Ghost House theme might be the best bet for this challenge. Add some ghosts or skeletons. Or build a cemetery. Whatever is creepy and spooky to you, add it to your level!

Next week I’ll pick some of my favorite courses and a winner.