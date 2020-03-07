Mario Maker Contest: I Love Power-Ups, Winners!

Screenshot : Nintendo

Last week I asked you Mario makers to create courses that featured power-ups. You could add a lot of ‘em to a level or create a level that centered around using one power-up in an interesting way.



A nice bit of variety this week. I got big courses, smaller courses, a music course, and even a joke level.

Anyways! If you want to play all the courses people submitted for the contest, you can check out my Mario Maker 2 profile where I liked all the levels that I played. This is probably the easiest way to play all these courses without having to enter dozens of ID codes.

My Mario Maker 2 ID number: 2C7-40T-HXF

Now, below are some of my favorite courses and what I liked about them.

Screenshot : Nintendo

The Challenge Of Kotaku | Ray Price | 87K-1MF-FRG

This will only work once. But it made me laugh. Someone uploaded a course that is simple, you just run for a few seconds and then the level ends. Looking at the name, it seems to be a dig at Kotaku writers and how “good” we are at playing games. Well, jokes on you Ray Price, I’m terrible at Mario and this level, which I played last, was a perfect and fun way to end my night. So thanks!

Screenshot : Nintendo

Mario’s Super Power-Up Factory | Fakishki| SLW-VM3-52H

Where do all these wonderful power-ups come from? A giant factory, it turns out. Makes sense. Just sad to see big industry has taken over the Mushroom Kingdom. A great level with some nice details and creativity.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Super Metroid Maker 2 | Bernzai| NH2-K9G-WSG

Hey, you got Metroid in my Mario game! And I like it! Simple, but satisfying puzzles are the star of this level. Get a powerup from one area and go back and use that ability to now gain access to a new area and find a new power-up and continue.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Do Not Touch The Fire Flower | Luigi2122 | L2V-62D-TXG

Power-ups are good things, right? Well, usually they are, but not in this level. Instead, you are trying to avoid all the fire flowers that float around the course. If you touch one, you will not be able to make get pass the large gaps in the level. Clever use of power-ups. I never thought I would be angry at a fire flower, yet I hit one, died and said “Damn fire flower!” Wild.

If your level didn’t make it on to the featured list, don’t worry! A new Mario Maker Contest will return in the future. And if you want to see all our previous contests and winners, just click here!