Mario Maker Contest: I Love Power-Ups

I love a good power-up in a Mario game. Especially one that makes the level easier or more exciting to play through. Or what about that feeling of grabbing a Super Star and knocking out every enemy in your way. It never gets old.



Your challenge this week: Create courses filled with power-ups or using power-ups in unique, strange or fun ways.

Your level could contain every power available in the game or 100 Super Stars. Or just a handful of well-placed power-ups that help change how the level plays. Just make sure power-ups play a big role in the level. As before, if you have older courses that would work with this theme, submit them in the comments below! But please avoid submitting levels that have already appeared in a previous Mario Maker Contest.

Next week, I’ll share my favorite courses!