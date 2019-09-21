For a long time, Mario went left to right and sometimes right to left. Life was good but simple. But over the years vertical sections and levels have become more a thing in Mario games. Let’s add some verticality to this week’s Mario Maker contest.
Your Challenge This Week: Create vertical levels!
Theme: Going Up, Vertical
Using any theme, game or whatever you want. Just make sure some portion of the course is vertical. Create a hotel, make a tall obstacle course, recreate Icy Tower. Whatever you want to do, just make sure it goes up and up and up.
Next week I’ll pick some of my favorite courses and a winner.
How To Submit A Level — Instructions
1. Build a new course based on the challenge.
2. Name the level and please add “Kotaku” AND / OR the theme this week into the name of the level. Once that’s done, upload it in Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch.
3. Then post the course ID into the comments, along with the name of the level and any other info you want to include. PLEASE include the name of the course in the comments.