Mario Maker Contest: Going Down, Winners!

Last week I gave you all the task of creating courses in Mario Maker 2 that were all about getting down. Be it tunnels, mines, deep ravines or giant ocean mazes. Consider this a sequel to a contest a few months back, which was all about going up!

I got some great levels this week. Something I really liked was how varied the entries were. Some levels were filled with lots of big drops, others were set underwater and some were about going up and going down! Wild stuff.

Advertisement

Anyways! If you want to play all the courses people submitted for the contest, you can check out my Mario Maker 2 profile where I liked all the levels that I played. This is probably the easiest way to play all these courses without having to enter dozens of ID codes.

My Mario Maker 2 ID number: 2C7-40T-HXF

Now, below are some of my favorite courses and a short description of the course and what I liked about it

Under The Under | Jeremyer |3Gk-331-X7G

A simple idea done very well is always a winner in my book. This level is a complex, but straight forward journey underground. I liked how it got harder as it went. I found myself sitting forward more as I played. Good stuff!

Advertisement

Sink and Swim | bernzai | KVQ-8YF-SSF

Similar to the previous course, this is just a good straight forward level that has Mario going down through an underwater cave system. Good use of checkpoints and optional coin areas too.

Advertisement

Well, Well, Well | Salanderous | 5N4-PB2-HQF

At first, this level is all about going down, but then it becomes a level all about going up. I liked this level a lot, but I do wish the vines seen here weren’t so hard to climb back up. It almost ruined a great level!

Advertisement

The Ol’ P-Switch Mine | Nobleduke | XGR-9T8-2MG

I love the start of this level. You fall down a large cavern and see everything that you will have to climb back up. That’s a neat way to start a course. Also, love the little detail of actually starting up a machine that then pumps out the P-Switches through the pipe.

Advertisement

Going Down | Alientoyshop | SPJ-BFK-9BG

This course is a series of harder and harder mini-levels. Each one has a simple goal: Reach the bottom. But, doing that is easier said than done. I also love how quick it is to retry after failing. Just hop into one of the doors on the side and try again. A smart way to include “checkpoints” without actually placing checkpoint flags.

Advertisement

If your level didn’t make it on to the featured list, don’t worry! A new Mario Maker Contest will return in the future. And if you want to see all our previous contests and winners, just click here!