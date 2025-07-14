Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Get It Done

Mario Kart World: Every Question Mark Panel Location On Koopa Troopa Beach

We'll forgive you if you were too busy taking in the sights to notice anything else

nintendoMario
By
Billy Givens
A character sits on a motorcycle right in front of the finish line for a Mario Kart track.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
Jump To
Question Mark Panel 1Question Mark Panel 2Question Mark Panel 3Question Mark Panel 4Question Mark Panel 5

Mario Kart World’s free-roam feature has plenty to do, but finding the question mark panels located around each track is one that stands out the most. These are fun to find and they’ll even reward you with stickers, so you won’t want to miss them if you’re aiming to fully complete the game. And if you’re stuck on Koopa Troopa Beach’s question mark panels, we’ve got you covered below.

Switch 2 Players Are Begging For A Nintendo Direct And One Is Reportedly Coming Before The End Of July
THPS 3 + 4 Puts Guitar Hero In The Trash, Devs 'Investigating' How This Happened
Superman Didn't Go ‘Woke,’ He’s Just A Good Person
Princess Peach’s Leading Role And More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Question Mark Panel 1

A character stands before a question mark panel in Mario Kart World.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
The first question mark panel can be found on the ground on the north side of the island. Look for it in an open area featuring umbrellas and a Yoshi food truck. It’s pretty hard to miss if you’re driving nearby.

Question Mark Panel 2

A character stands before two umbrellas.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
The second question mark panel can be found by starting on the northeast side of the island and passing through these two umbrellas.

A player character stands before a question mark panel.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
Follow the path up and to the left to find the question mark panel on the ground.

Question Mark Panel 3

Image for article titled Mario Kart World: Every Question Mark Panel Location On Koopa Troopa Beach
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
From the second question mark panel, drive on up to the top of the cliff. Look on the left of the plateau for a ramp you can take to jump to the third question mark panel.

Question Mark Panel 4

A player character looks at an island at the end of a jump platform.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
The fourth question mark panel can be found on the west side of the course. You’ll spot it on the ground near a dock with some lifeboats.

Question Mark Panel 5

A playher characters sits on a motorcycle
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
The final question mark panel can be found on a tiny piece of land way out in the water, a good bit away from the main island. You’ll need to drive in the water for a bit to reach it. I took the photo below with the main island in the distance so you can better gauge where it’s located.

Mario Kart World is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.