Mario Kart World: Every Question Mark Panel Location On Koopa Troopa Beach

Mario Kart World’s free-roam feature has plenty to do, but finding the question mark panels located around each track is one that stands out the most. These are fun to find and they’ll even reward you with stickers, so you won’t want to miss them if you’re aiming to fully complete the game. And if you’re stuck on Koopa Troopa Beach’s question mark panels, we’ve got you covered below.

Question Mark Panel 1

The first question mark panel can be found on the ground on the north side of the island. Look for it in an open area featuring umbrellas and a Yoshi food truck. It’s pretty hard to miss if you’re driving nearby.

Question Mark Panel 2

The second question mark panel can be found by starting on the northeast side of the island and passing through these two umbrellas.

Follow the path up and to the left to find the question mark panel on the ground.

Question Mark Panel 3

From the second question mark panel, drive on up to the top of the cliff. Look on the left of the plateau for a ramp you can take to jump to the third question mark panel.

Question Mark Panel 4

The fourth question mark panel can be found on the west side of the course. You’ll spot it on the ground near a dock with some lifeboats.

Question Mark Panel 5

The final question mark panel can be found on a tiny piece of land way out in the water, a good bit away from the main island. You’ll need to drive in the water for a bit to reach it. I took the photo below with the main island in the distance so you can better gauge where it’s located.

Mario Kart World is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.