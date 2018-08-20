Today on Highlight Reel we have Rocket League victories, Tony Hawk’s Pro God, and much more.
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Rocket League - Thank you physics - Austore_Vossehein
- God of War III - Tony Hawk’s Pro : God edition - hadziq chong
- COD:BO4 Beta - Off to a rough start! - Money Shot
- Rainbow Six Siege - I hacked my internet - EZ
- Dying Light - Just chill for a sec… - MTP37
- Monster Hunter: World - Sooo, I think I broke the game… PortableHunter
- Mario Kart 8 - played #MK8D #NintendoSwitch with my cousin. he was playing as Link. I haven’t spoken to him since - STANN_co
- For Honor - “He’s just standing there... menacingly” - Oldre21
- PUBG - No winners at Haçienda - Shiftystreams
- PUBG - This is why the crossbow is my favorite - Mistermdiocre
- No Man’s Sky - The Vy’keen with eyes on the sides of their head have front facing eyes hidden in their face - Book915
- No Man’s Sky - My first exotic is still learning how to land properly - un_due_e_tre
- Dishonored: DOTO - must have been a rat - caneh6
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!