Mario And Luigi Make Magnificent Mechs

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Mario
MarioLuigiNintendoClogtwoMechasoulartkotakucore
Illustration for article titled Mario And Luigi Make Magnificent Mechs
Illustration: Clogtwo (Silent Sirens)

Singapore-based artist ClogTwo makes wonderfully detailed works imagining mechanical art. His Mechasoul series imagines iconic characters as pilots inside their own massive mechs. Mario and Luigi are the subjects of his latest work, and they are magnificent.

The brothers Mario prepare for battle inside giant robot versions of themselves. Cutaways show off the insides of shock-absorbing brick-busting fists. If you look closely at the boys in their cockpits, they’re controlling the metal constructs with Nintendo Switch consoles. Let’s hope they don’t suffer from Joy-Con drift, or the Mushroom Kingdom is doomed.

Illustration for article titled Mario And Luigi Make Magnificent Mechs
Illustration: Clogtwo (Silent Sirens)
The Mario and Luigi Mechasoul prints are available for preorder now through June 5 at the Silent Sirens store (via ToysREvil). $130 secures a set of embossed and numbered prints. These brothers cannot be split up. I wouldn’t be surprised if they joined together to form an even larger, more powerful mechanical plumber.

Illustration for article titled Mario And Luigi Make Magnificent Mechs
Illustration: Clogtwo (Silent Sirens)
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

